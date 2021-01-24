Editor:
To whoever was manager of coordinating the distribution of the Covid vaccine I say "bravo." At 9:45 a.m. I arrived at Harold Avenue Regional Park and was directed to the end of the line which at that time was close to 1 1/2 blocks long. The line moved right along with no visible problems. Once reaching the gate I was greeted in a friendly manner, all papers checked out and directed to the vaccination area. At 10:30 a.m. was my appointment time and I was receiving my vaccine at that time.
Next step was to the parking attendant who directed me to an observation point. After a 15-minute waiting period I was asked how I was feeling. With no after effects I was told I was free to leave at 10:45 a.m. Including the waiting in line the whole procedure took an hour. From the officers at the beginning, to the parking attendants at the end, I say:
Thank you to all for a job well done!
Leota Cammett
Port Charlotte
