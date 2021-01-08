Editor:

I just got my Covid vaccine today at Harold Avenue. It was easy to get an appointment and the procedure was very well organized. I was in and out in less than an hour.

All the workers were helpful directing you and answering questions. I am very proud of Charlotte County and hope other counties will use them as an example for administering the vaccine.

Very well done.

Geneva G. Otten

Punta Gorda


