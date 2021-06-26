Editor:
The view from the bridge is beautiful, but not quite what it used to be.
The construction (structure) at the northwest end of the Peace River bridge is one thing that blocks the view of the river for a short period of time while approaching same.
However that long wall or fence as well done as it is, blocks at least 3/4 of a mile of what once was a spectacular view, when traveling south to my home in Punta Gorda.
I feel we have been robbed of one of the features that makes the entire area as nice and beautiful as it is. I hope Port Charlotte will rectify the existing faux pa and at least remove that wall.
Richard Panozzo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.