Editor:
I have a vision of the future. It came to me while wearing my aluminum hat and peering into my crystal ball. Okay, it was an old pie plate and a bowling ball.
But I saw the President issuing preemptive pardons to Ivanka for any misdeeds she may have done while working for the administration without pay and Jared, he is not liked by the defense industry for his part in, so far, helping to get four Arab countries to begin to have diplomatic relations with Israel he also worked without pay. I knew he was up to something.
Then I saw the President resigning and vice president taking the oath and becoming the 46th president then issuing a blanket pardon to ex-president Trump just to madden Schiff. Also by resigning President Trump will not have to concede the election. I think in his dreams he keeps seeing a 400,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania disappear overnight and visions of Georgia vote counters pulling four large suitcases out from under tables after everyone was sent home because of a water leak. Actually a toilet was leaking.
But it served the purpose to empty the building of nosy observers. Four years of planning.
Arthur Jozwiak
Port Charlotte
