My wife and I are full-time residents of Punta Gorda. We haven't received any information concerning the availability of the shot.

I have contacted my state reps and senators and primary care physician. No news. When will we who live here in Florida be notified and actually receive the shots? I've read that people from out of state are flying in and receiving the shots before residents! How is that possible?

Come on Florida, let's show the rest of the country how to do it right!

Russell Gore

Punta Gorda

