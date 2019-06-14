Editor:

In denigrating the article by Kathleen Parker and praising Melania, a recent letter writer forgot to mention that Melania has actually has done something that no other first lady has accomplished: Melania is the first and hopefully the only first lady to show us her naked body.

Such class is unprecedented. Perhaps the writer needs to rethink "cheap, tawdry."

Nancy McCune

Englewood

