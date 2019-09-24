Editor:
Children in elementary school learn that name calling is not nice. It is hurtful and mean. The name caller is a person of low self-esteem. He is a person with nothing meaningful to say. (In the words of Peewee Herman, responding to name calling: "I know I am but what are you.")
Because name calling is childish it is used by immature people with misplaced self confidence and poor inner strength. Usually they are more bluster than substance. It indicates weakness and insecurity. The name caller usually has limited intelligence and limited vocabulary. He is unable to communicate in an mature intelligent way.
To whom do I refer? None other than our beloved Name Caller in Chief. Donald John Trump.
So let's for a minute behave as above and turn the tables on the NCCOTUS. Of course there are the old standbys: knucklehead, doofus, goofy, looney tunes, deadbeat Donnie, but think of the most clever, most humorous, most annoying names for DJT. Let your imagination run wild. Go deep into your reservoir of sarcasm. Reach for the heights of hilarity. Stretch the boundaries of poor taste. Double entendre names can be clever and amusing.
Get a stream of consciousness going and the names will flow. Not every name will be a gem, but give try it.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
