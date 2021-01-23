Editor:

In regard to letters to the editor and social commentary websites: In my opinion, civil, courteous, and thoughtful commentary is appropriate. Also in my opinion, name calling, vitriol, and highly biased emotional commentary are juvenile, sometimes hateful, and certainly not appropriate.

Perhaps those who cannot abide by such principles when expressing themselves could consider doing so elsewhere.

Dave Hollomon

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments