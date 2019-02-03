Editor:
Well, now Nancy Pelosi not only speaks for us but tells us what we are thinking. She announced recently that the State of the Union address is "so unimportant" for Americans.
Excuse me? I think that a president reporting to the people is terribly important. Especially in these times where the intermediaries -- Congress, the media and Hollywood -- distort, obscure and ignore the facts.
The president has a duty to us and we have a duty as citizens.
Ms. Pelosi's arrogant belief that she knows what we want and what is best for us highlights much of the problem in this country.
Michael Chandler
Englewood
