Editor:
Narcissism is a personality disorder where a person has an inflated sense of his own importance. It comes with traits that are recognizable and usually starts with poor self-esteem, depression, and anxiety. There is no permanent cure, but therapy can help.
It has been said that up to 20% of all business, religious and political leaders are narcissists. Leaders that are narcissists are convinced that they are always right. They will accept praise but they will not accept blame. They are arrogant, great manipulators and make the best con-men. When challenged they can become unpredictable, unforgiving and dangerous with their reactions. They feel superior and will try to dismantle opposing parties or democratic pillars such as free press in order to hold on to power. They can be cruel towards those with opposing or critical views They expect special favors and unquestionable loyalty. They think they they are above the rules and are lacking empathy or remorse. They need people that are obedient and gullible with no willpower of their own.
Is that the kind of leader that we want? Are we like little lemmings that blindly follow the narcissistic leader over the cliff to our demise? Do we look up to them and do we want to be like them? Maybe you know one or maybe you are one or maybe you are one of the lemmings.
Pentti Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.