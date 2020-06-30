Editor:

I read the story in the sports section today (June 23) about NASCAR uniting behind Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage stall.

While it was great that his colleagues support him, I was very disturbed to read the comments of a fan named Luke Johnson, in the stands at Talledaga. He is against the ban of the confederate flag and as far as the noose left for Wallace, he said “I thought it was funny myself.”

In what universe could this be considered funny?

If this is the mindset of many people in this country, I am very, very afraid.

Joyce Greenwald

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments