In response to the hate-filled letter of June 1: The nasty tone is unacceptable in a civilized society. Exhibit some character and get your facts (and grammar) right.
Tr—p failed to close the border and made a bigger mess of the situation by putting people in cages. Where’s “the wall?” (epic fail). Only dimwits use 12th century “technology” to solve 21st century problems.
Stating that President Biden is an idiot is erroneous and inappropriate. He obviously has the intelligence and character to have served our country for decades. What have you done for our country (other than insult fellow citizens)?
Electric vehicles and clean energy are the future. Deal with it.
Stating Vice President Harris isn’t a role model for young women is preposterous. She is, period. Are the nude pictures of (Melania Trump) a more appropriate way of being a role model? That certainly is negative role-modeling, along with her comment, “Who gives a F--- about Christmas.” That you express that same lovely sentiment on a flag, and also wish it on anyone who voted for Biden, is repugnant.
President Biden will not be dismissed. He is the duly elected president of the USA. Whenever you and your ilk are ready to return to reality, an apology is in order to those of us who were not sucked into the “big lie,” one of many (COVID, election, conspiracy) lies, which have caused so much hatred and division in this country. And don’t forget the unnecessary deaths. Drink much bleach?
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
