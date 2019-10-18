Editor:
This is still America and yes, we do have the right to choose who we support and who we vote for. We also have the freedom of speech (as in letters to the editor).
For those who do not agree with President Trump, keep your complaints to him. You do not have the right to call his supporters brain dead. Neither does anyone else. I find this very offensive.
I may have felt the same way of Obama supporters but I kept those feelings private. No president has been perfect. Obama opened a can of prejudice worms all over again. We need to show the world we stand by our presidents and become great again. This madness must stop!
Lesia Bodnaruk
Port Charlotte
