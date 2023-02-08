Open letter to Vice President Harris and President Biden:
How dare you intrude when God is fashioning a child in a mother's womb? How dare you drag our country down the path to abortion at will? How many talented people will die before birth? Will you denounce Governor Newsom and Governor Whitmer for promoting medical tourism for abortions? Will you repudiate the idea of refusing to care for children born alive, letting them die in so-called comfort?
We must acknowledge that the body of a pregnant woman is home to two or more people. Drug companies know the truth; they correctly caution us in advertisements that “{drug} may cause harm to an unborn baby.”
Is your vision a nation of safety or a nation where millions of children are slaughtered before birth?
It is true that in the USA has no government compulsion for abortion as China has had. In principle, we should have virtually no abortions just because the conscience shrinks from murder, even in countries that have never heard of the Sixth Commandment. Much of the world has become callous toward unborn children. Conscience alone will not protect children.
Too many Americans have deluded themselves that “God has forgotten. He hides His face. He will never see.” Psalm 10:11. To the contrary, He knows all. Psalm 139:11-16. And He will judge according to truth, without favoritism. If our country is to heal, we need to change our hearts and minds and unite that abortion is both wrong and sinful.
