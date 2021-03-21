Editor:
How long will our nation suffer because of our people not following what the living Lord has commanded us to do? To love on another. That means all race, color and any other differences we have. That our people will stop being greedy, wanting what other people have. That truth will flow from their mouths instead of lies that come so easily.
We have some power-hungry in our head of states, and our nation! Please have intelligence enough to see this. Vote for people who will make a difference.
It is mind-boggling at how many babies have been destroyed. The scriptures in the Bible tell us about babies being sacrificed. Please stop this from happening. We aren't just sacrificing but plainly getting rid of them up to birth. How sick can our nation get to go along with this?
I'm not a young person, but I care what happens to our country that our boys died for. Don't you?
Jean Smith
North Port
