I just read a heated back and forth exchange on Facebook that is absolutely the essence of the struggle in this country.
Individual number one was saying how sad it was that socialism is viewed as a positive thing by so many millennials even though it has failed every place it has been tried. Individual two responded that millennials face crushing school debt, too high medical costs, etc.
In a diatribe that went on for quite some time, neither acknowledge the concerns of the other. The first person was correct, socialism is not the answer.
And the second person was also correct, something needs to change. But, my goodness, if two people who have family connections cannot have an adult discussion about very real concerns, what hope is there for our country?
Victoria Vaughn
Englewood
