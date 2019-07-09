Editor:
As we celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I am reminded that 12 of our past presidents were slave owners, including eight who possessed human beings while in office.
U.S. Grant, the general who led the Union to victory against the Confederacy, held the fewest slaves of any slave-holding president — one — and that was before the Civil War was fought. Thomas Jefferson, the third president, held over 600 slaves. This was the same man who penned the words “all men are created equal.”
On the Fourth of July, I find such contrasts oddly reassuring, especially with the divisiveness of our current politics. This nation was created by imperfect men who risked their “lives, fortunes and sacred honor” for values such as freedom and democracy. I suspect if they’d had Twitter accounts in the 18th Century, we’d be treated to acrimony not unlike what we see in our dialogue today.
This lively imperfection is who we are as we struggle with complex issues like immigration, national security, climate change and economic well-being.
So, given all that, how do we best celebrate the Fourth?
Each citizen will make up his or her own mind, but my family celebrated the holiday week by visiting the homes of voters asking that they renew their ballot-by-mail status with the supervisor of elections.
Our hope is that all citizens will honor our country’s birthday by expressing themselves at the ballot box.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
