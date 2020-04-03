Editor:
I’m not as sure anymore that the federal debt can be repaid. Most of us only give it little thought without acknowledging reality. Because it’s a losing issue, politicians have either avoided it or make unrealizable promises accepted by gullible voters.
If you really think about it, 44 consecutive years of at least $550 billion surpluses would be needed to “pay-off” the almost $24 trillion of federal debt accumulated, notwithstanding the interest over those years. Nowadays, any surplus is hard to believe, so how can huge surpluses for that long be imagined? Raising or lowering federal income tax rates will not raise enough revenue, so federal spending must be reduced. But is the harm worth it?
Would you tolerate Medicare and Social Security benefits reduction or elimination? If not, the debt will increase since both will soon bankrupt remaining trusts faster than they collect assets to replace outlays. Welfare as we know it can no longer be doled out. How much would you jeopardize national security by cutting military spending? How much beyond normal are we willing to reduce the federal government “size in DC” and the services provided by departments of energy, homeland security, intelligence, education, treasury, commerce, health, housing, agriculture, etc.?
The smaller the government the less to pay for it. That’s a silver lining. We could return to yesteryear by depending more on each other to survive at the state level rather than on a central government. If global warming is existential, in 12 years it won’t matter anymore.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.