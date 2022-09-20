Many letters to the editor claim President Biden's spending is the major cause of inflation. When Biden was sworn into office, the national debt was about $27.7 trillion, today it is near $30,3 trillion. an increase of $2.6 trillion.
When Trump was sworn into office the national debt was $19.9 trillion, when he left office it was $27.7 trillion, an increase of $7.8 trillion.
During Trump's campaign in 2016, one of his big promises was that he would eliminate the national debt in 8 years, and yet in only 4 years the debt went up by $7.8 trillion.
There are many reasons for the rise in inflation, but the people that are blaming the Biden administrations spending is obviously not one of them.
The shutdowns caused by the pandemic created shortages, which caused a rise in the price of available products.
The cost of gas is coming down slowly, it has nothing to do with politics, it is only because the refineries are producing more., The price of gas in nearly every major country in the world, and the rate of inflation in those countries is much higher than ours.
Many faux news watchers prefer the alternate facts spoken by Hannity, Carlson, and Ingram. So these actual facts will mean nothing to them.
This November election is just as important as 2020, especially here in Florida where so many of our rights have been taken away.
Voting blue is not a vote just for Democrats, it is a vote to restore what the Republicans have taken.
