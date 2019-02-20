Editor:
Some letters in the Feb. 17 Viewpoint were entertaining, in a depressing way.
From them, I learned that President Trump has better information than our national security apparatus, that Democrats wish only evil upon the U.S., that our drug crisis starts at the border and that socialism is bad.
Last point first: If you hate socialism, stay off public roads, don't call fire and police departments in an emergency and let the marketplace determine whether you'll be sold adulterated, tainted food and drugs.
Second, fentanyl coming into the U.S. by plane from Asia has done more damage than what's coming over the border.
Third, Democrats actually have valid reasons for their positions. Maybe they're right on a given issue, maybe not, but until Trumpsters actually listen to something other than his super freighter full of lies, they'll be incapable of reasoning.
Finally, Trump is more apt to listen to foreign policy analysis from Putin than his own security and intelligence experts. The scariest thing about our appallingly inept, dishonest, ignorant president is the mass of Americans who have willingly turned of their brains and followed his dictates without question.
But I thank them for their letters. They demonstrate the problem for the rest of us.
John Butler
Port Charlotte
