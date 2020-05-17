Editor:
How many times a day are we washing our hands. . .as a medical procedure ? Too many variations in our responses for a reliable poll. But if asked who started it all, one response: “The lady with the lamp”— more widely known as Florence Nightingale. In the late 19th century, she founded modern nursing with her strict use of hand-washing and hygiene practices while caring for wounded soldiers in the Crimean War,
Nightingale and her helpers reduced the death rate from 42% to 2%. A record mirrored today by nurses administering to those infected with coronavirus. Today’s nurses are serving in a far more dangerous “war” zone — in reality — a zone of contagion with a silent killer.
Our community had an opportunity to thank each nurse personally who we may know on May 6. We could have acknowledged the important role nurses play in our lives. We celebrated them on National Nurses Day proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1982.
Norm Goldman
Punta Gorda
