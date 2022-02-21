A trillion. Such a huge number that we can’t realistically grasp its enormity. How can we? We simply don’t have a point of reference to conceptualize how large a trillion of anything actually is. Particularly dollars. Our dollars. Being spent like a drunken debauch in Washington.
A trillion is a one followed by 12 zeros: 1,000,000,000,000. That’s a really, really big number, obviously, but what does it mean in our everyday lives? Not much. It’s just too big to wrap our heads around. To better understand, let’s put it in context of something we have experience with.
How about a second? Everyone understands what a second is. A very brief moment in time. A snap of the fingers or blink of the eyes; it’s come and gone. Let’s look at how much time it takes for a million, billion, and trillion seconds to elapse.
One million seconds spans 11.6 days. Basically, a week and a half. Doesn’t seem that long.
Step up to a billion seconds and it takes over 31.7 years to reach that number. That’s approaching half a lifetime.
A trillion is a thousand times greater yet, so it takes 31,710 years for one trillion seconds to pass. That’s a very, very long time!
Our debt just crossed the $30 trillion milestone. It would take nearly a million years to reach that many seconds (951,300 years to be precise). That’s not amazing. Or astonishing. It’s obscene.
The message to Washington is clear: stop spending money we don’t have!
