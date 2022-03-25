After watching our leftist government's anti-fossil fuels policy throttle the economy in the name of climate change, it's time to tell your readers the real story.
The policy has absolutely nothing to do with climate change but political change. How can I say that? Well, let's look back in time.
Back in the late '70's, my local utility held a hearing on whether to buy power from Vermont Yankee, a well run nuclear power plant. Many customers spoke in favor of purchase, broadening our supply base. But, many didn't. Later, we found a local Marxist college professor sent his anarchy class down to disrupt the hearing. They did a good job.
In the end, we bought Yankee power and I joined Yankee's speaker bureau. I quickly found out college students were taught to oppose nuclear power by their rotten tomato accuracy.
Now, many of those former students work for Biden, Energy , EPA departments or Democrats in Congress affecting energy policy. Their goal is to force us to wind, solar, EV's even though most components come from China. These supplies require massive amounts of fossil fuel to dig, process and deliver needed parts. Their foundry ships process minerals, venting gases to atmosphere; solid and liquid wastes dumped overboard.
There aren't plans to build nuclear plants needed to provide baseload power.
Biden's energy policies have vastly increased inflation and carbon emissions as Americans cut trees to heat their homes. These trees best absorb CO2 and produce oxygen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.