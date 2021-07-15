Editor:
We live in interesting times.
The question is how we got here. One compelling answer is Ronald Reagan.
While the 40th president is revered for rhetoric, dramatic declamation of the “evil empire” and more, I suggest that he, along with his compadre, Newt Gingrich, are the genesis of much, if not most that is wrong today.
1) His policy of “trickle down economics” that presumed massive tax breaks would result in increased economic activity, benefiting all, failed miserably. It resulted in nothing short of eroding the middle class and moving our nation inexorably toward plutocracy and oligarchy.
2) It was he who first taxed Social Security reducing the ability of seniors to live secure lives. This, by the way, has affected a substantial population in our state of Florida.
3) It was he who abandoned the FCC fairness doctrine established in 1949 to ensure that statements and opinions in the media allowed equal time for opposing views. This abandonment paved the way for the likes of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and the rest of the Fox “News” prevaricating personalities. Because of this, lies are no longer easily challenged.
4) Lastly, and probably most horrifically, he ran on a platform of government is the problem. He proposed that our government, the government of the people, for the people, and by the people, is bad. This is the most egregious of his horrific policies. We saw before our eyes the incredible, unbelievable, unconscionable, and fatal culmination of this policy on January 6.
Daniel Klein
Port Charlotte
