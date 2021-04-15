Editor:
A Hiawatha poem analysis news article caused me to consider media treatment of Indigenous Americans. Have the Indigenous Americans been left behind? The BLM movement has been very successful in getting Blacks included in TV advertisements. There is barely an advertisement that does not include at least one Black, nor is there one game show that does not include at least one Black. While I do not condone the BLM tactics, that is an incredible accomplishment. Corporate America is to be commended, but how did the Indigenous Americans get left behind?
The last TV advertisement that I recall which included an Indigenous American was a TV advertisement concerning pollution. It featured a Native American standing next to a polluted stream with a tear falling from his eye and rolling down his cheek. This absence applies to all Indigenous Americans including the Inuits.
The use of Native Americans names for sports teams is under attack by the cancel culture. The names chosen were not chosen for derogatory reasons, but representative of local Native American Tribes and their fighting ability. These names are the last vestige of the memory of Native Americans for the American public. With de-emphasis of history in schools, removing these names will eradicate the memory of Native Americans for future generations. Could that be the objective?
Wake up Corporate, if we are going to have inclusion, it should be equal. Include the Indigenous Americans in your advertisements and TV shows and retain their names for sports teams.
Salvatorte Castronovo
Punta Gorda
