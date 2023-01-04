Trust California to get it wrong! On (12/14/22) a California task force began to discuss reparations for Black people. Wrong people California!
Native American Month, November, was time to reflect on the broken promises of this country made to Native Americans.
It began in 1607 when the first colonists landed 15 years later, 1622, the Jamestown Massacre occurred, and the genocidal Indian wars of the next 300 years followed.
White Europeans considered Native Americans as nonpersons, uncivilized, and soulless savages that needed to be eradicated, thus making room for the superior civilization of the white man.
The thirst for land by white settlers destroyed the Indian’s way of life. The national policy was removal, eradication, or relocation of Native Americans to reservations (lands deemed uninhabitable by the government).
Our country has “systematically” destroyed Native American culture by forced assimilation, including the experience of wrenching children from their families, placing them in White boarding schools.
Even today tribes struggle against government control. The Nansemond Tribe just had part of their “ancestors” lands returned. The Hoopa Valley Tribe filed a lawsuit seeking reimbursement owed for restoration. The Navajo Nation and others are fighting for their water rights (Colorado River Compact). The Blackfeet Nation is challenging vaccine mandates as infringement on their sovereignty. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments for continuing the Indian Child Welfare Act.
The genocidal injustices inflicted on Native Americans should supersede those of other American ethnic groups. If any group is deserving of reparations, Native Americans deserve reparations first.
