Editor:
I’m not familiar with the game of Whack – A-Mole, but that name comes to mind after my experiences with the Publix vaccine registration site.
After opening the Publix vaccine registration page you wait for a “book now” button to appear. This morning, after several days of futile attempts, the button appeared. The process involves answering several pages of questions, finally giving access to page that allowed you to select the county a location and a date from the two choices. Then several appointment times were exhibited. I picked one time at random, then after answering more questions I was able to press the submit button. Only then to be greeted with a notice that the time I selected had already been reserved and being advised to try again.
Instead of being allowed to try another time, I had to go back to square one and reenter all of the same information, only to meet failure again. After three tries, I gave up, almost feeling that I rather gamble on getting Covid then going through that process over and over again. Someone once described insanity as continually trying the same thing over and over again, while hoping for a different result.
I guess this is what happens when our governor assigns the place where we buy our bologna as the distribution site for the precious vaccine instead of the place where we normally go for our drugs and medicines.
Richard Greenwald
Punta Gorda
