Editor:
Help me understand this. What is our country coming to?
The acting, I repeat the acting, Secretary of the Navy goes aboard an aircraft carrier of which the captain was dismissed for trying to protect his crew. And he has the gall to call the captain "stupid" in front of the crew that gave (the captain) a standing ovation upon his departure.
Yes, maybe he did not follow the proper chain of command. But he was trying to draw attention to the plight of his crew. I am a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and find this absolutely unbelievable.
Robert Valiga
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.