Editor:

Help me understand this. What is our country coming to?

The acting, I repeat the acting, Secretary of the Navy goes aboard an aircraft carrier of which the captain was dismissed for trying to protect his crew. And he has the gall to call the captain "stupid" in front of the crew that gave (the captain) a standing ovation upon his departure.

Yes, maybe he did not follow the proper chain of command. But he was trying to draw attention to the plight of his crew. I am a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and find this absolutely unbelievable.

Robert Valiga

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments