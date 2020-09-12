Editor:

As a proud American, a Naval veteran, and a retired member of the Railroad Workers Union, I share the views of many who are appalled by the violence in places like Oregon and Wisconsin which are taking place under the current administration.

In a forceful statement made in Pittsburgh on August 31, Vice President Biden said “Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness. Plain & simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change”

We need a president who will protect all of us. Joe Biden is that man.

Fred Tobey

Punta Gorda

