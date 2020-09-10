Editor:
The letter writer who said the Nazis defunded the police is entirely wrong. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) “Hitler posed as a champion of law and order” and “fully funded the police...to promote state security.” He incorporated paramilitary forces into the police just as Barr did in Portland, which exacerbated the violence, so Trump could use videos of it as propaganda for his reelection bid — remember the Reichstag fire? The Nazis prevented criticism of the police by muzzling the press — like“false news.”
According to USHMM “police moved to take preventive action to make arrests without evidence.” Sounds just like what happened with the anonymous agents and unmarked vehicles in Portland. The Nazis eventually took control of the police making it an instrument of repression, eventually leading to concentration camps and ultimately to the deaths of 6 million Jews and 5 million others.
As for confiscation of weapons, there were strict gun laws in force before the Nazis took over. The Weapons Control Act of 1938 actually loosened gun control for all but the Jewish population. By that time there were about 214,000 Jews left in Germany the rest having emigrated. Russia lost 7 million men fighting the Germans. What could weapons in the hands of the 214,000, more than half of them women and children, have done?
Once again, a right-winger fabricates the facts. If our economy, Constitution and freedoms are threatened, the peril is from the right, not the left.
Tom Scott
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.