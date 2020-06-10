Editor:
Imagine yourself as a “pulling guard” in NCAA football risking bodily injury as he plows into a defensive lineman to block open a hole through which his running back enters, resulting in his running back cruising on to a TD and more glory now manifested in big-money endorsements from personal appearances to autographed wearing apparel, etc., according to the latest NCAA “play for pay” move for its athletes. Meanwhile, that “pulling guard,” who blew open that crease for the running back to run through to fame and endorsements, gets nothing other than the standard sports scholarship of tuition, room and board, presumably to come out the other end with a degree and, hopefully, a successful career of employment.
If you follow collegiate football, would you recognize the name of your team’s offensive left guard? I think most wouldn’t! What will happen to the “team” concept, now that the NCAA is prepared to allow its “superstars” to cash in on endorsements, and not necessarily for the teammates who help make the endorsements flow to his super-star running back in the first place, through his efforts, in no small measure, from his “pulling guard?” I suspect resentment wherein players are no longer ”team-mates,” per se, in the classic sense of the ancient adage, “one for all.” For those of us who have played a team sport at any amateur level, we know that “teamwork” was the commandment of every coach.
Sayonara to the “team” concept; i.e, , “let the running back make his own holes!”
Chet Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
