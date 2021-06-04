Editor:

As I close in on my 80th birthday, I was recently insulted by an unreasonable “policy” of a popular chain restaurant. After being seated to enjoy a relaxing dinner and a cold beer, I was told to produce my ID showing that I was of age 21 or over in order to have a beer.

When I questioned it, I was told it was required by corporate policy and local restaurant staff could do nothing about it. I left immediately after stating I would never eat again at that chain’s restaurants.

Dave Hollomon

Rotonda West

