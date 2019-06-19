Editor:
I am very concerned that Florida will again support Mr. Trump in his re-election bid in 2020.
Apparently, those over 65 are particular targets of Trump's never-ending campaign. I implore my fellow seniors to not vote based on one issue. Just because the stock market is doing well due to much deregulation of the banking industry and loosening of environmental protections, think of the ultimate cost to our country.
We need to forgive each other, set aside party differences and work together for the betterment of this country. We must elect a man (or woman) to lead our country who acts in the best interests of the all the people, not simply one party or one's supporters.
Once an individual is elected president, he is supposed to stop campaigning and be able to reconcile differences with those across the aisle.
We don't need a sexist, racist, ultra-nationalistic, rude, crude, prevaricating denier of climate change at the helm of this country. If you have a chance to converse with anyone from another country, the common theme is how the U.S. has slipped as the leader of the free world. We have lost the respect that we earned over several centuries, and now we are either pitied or ridiculed by many of our former allies.
When you vote, consider the religion in which you were raised. How would Jesus, Moses, Buddha, Confucius, Mohamed vote?
Try watching some other source of information besides Fox News. We need the facts and not someone's editorialized version. Remember Walter Cronkite?
Denis McLaughlin
Rotonda West
