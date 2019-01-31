Editor:
Is a border wall necessary for our nation's safety? Clearly yes. We cannot have caravans infiltrated by criminals and terrorists enter our country any more than we can drink ground water without filtration. A border wall is necessary to filter potential immigrants.
Walls work. The Berlin Wall kept East Germans inside their misruled country. Hadrian's Wall in England and the Great Wall of China checked invaders. Nehemiah was given wisdom by God to rebuild Jerusalem's walls. President John Adams recognized the U.S. Navy as a “wooden wall,” which after 1808 suppressed the slave trade from Africa, protected us in the War of 1812 and helped keep us united in the Civil War.
Surface barriers are essential but not enough. We need firewalls, cyberwalls, air defenses, drones, tunnel barriers, counterintelligence and mobile response units. But walls against surface entry in dangerous areas remain essential.
President Trump is right to insist upon barriers along the border with Mexico to protect all people, citizens and aliens who now live here. Over the last few decades, we have been ravaged by drug cartels such as Medellin and MS-13. It is not now safe to assume that a person who seeks to enter the U.S. has honorable motives and honorable character.
The Democratic congressional leadership has its heads in the sand. Another shutdown or a national emergency declaration is warranted if a substantial southern wall is not funded by Congress.
Beyond walls, we need God's protection.
Thomas Logie
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.