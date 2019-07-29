Editor:
Your article on Logan Belisle July 26 focuses on financial problems with the medical costs associated with losing his legs. You may have reported on this before, but there is at least one other story here that might answer a lot of questions.
Apparently, leading up to this event, nobody involved was adequately concerned about working near high voltage power lines. Was a licensed business involved? Does that license require an understanding of inherent dangers with operating a boom lift? Was the boom lift operator, himself, trained and licensed? What about workman's compensation insurance? Isn't there a law against untrained people working around high voltage power lines?
You might run a news story with a picture of the high voltage lines that run through every neighborhood. Discuss the voltage and the maximum power these lines are capable of delivering up to the point that a transformer explodes. Maybe, compare it to the power typical of that used to boil water. Ten thousand times as much?
Florida Power and Light should have some input on this for the sake of public education. What are the weaknesses that led to this event and what can we do to educate people of the dangers?
You have a great paper. I love it. Just have a few concerns here and there.
Peter Richard Wohld
Port Charlotte
