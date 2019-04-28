Editor:
I live right on Harborview Road and I see no reason to turn it into a four-lane road. The only time there is a back-up is for the school bus stops, which, by the way, we need better lighting for the kids walking to the bus stops when it is still dark.
We also need a lighted, safe spot for the kids to wait, ones that are not in a ditch. We also need sidewalks so kids and people are not walking on a grassy, dirt side of the road where they can fall into ditches.
Right now, we have truck haulers, speeders and also motorcyclists bombing down the road with their front ends up. The speed limit is 45 mph, but if the police patrolled this road for speeders they could probably fill their month's quotas in less than a week.
I have heard the main reason for this road's expansion is because of the traffic we will have because of Sunseekers. If that is true, they should pay for a portion of the expansion that we still won't need.
I hope this expansion does not take place. Just think, people exceed the 45 mph speed limit now. If and when it becomes four lanes, they will go that much faster. It is not necessary. What is necessary are the things I mentioned above.
Frayda Zeltsar
Punta Gorda
