Editor:
From the corner of Shreve and Henry streets (at Banyan Point Condos), going west on Henry Street to the corner of Bal Harbor Blvd. and West Marion St. there are no crosswalks. This is a distance of 1 mile. The sidewalks are on the north side of the street which means all walkers on the south side must cross the road to the sidewalk.
New construction means more traffic to contend with. There are always people trying to cross the road in this area. This is especially dangerous at the bottom of the bridge at the corner of Garvin St.
Many people cross at this area as it is close walking distance to Fishermens Village. Can the city put in a crosswalk?
Mike Kelly
Punta Gorda Isles
