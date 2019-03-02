Editor:
According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, its most comprehensive study done to date puts the total cost of illegal immigration to taxpayers for the nation’s 12.5 million illegal aliens at $116 billion annually. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency in January the largest fentanyl drug bust in history took place at the Mexican/U.S. border.
Last year, the agency seized 135,943 pounds of cocaine, 2,015 pounds of heroin, 4,330,475 pounds of marijuana, and 6,135 pounds of methamphetamine. Fentanyl is considered the deadliest drug in America, killing more than 29,000 in 2018. The National Drug Intelligence Center estimates the annual cost of drug related crime in the U.S. is over $61 billion. The Center for Disease Control figures show the U.S. drug epidemic has become more deadly than gun violence, car accidents or AIDS.
Common sense dictates terrorists wanting access to the U.S. will do so at its weakest point which is considered our border with Mexico. Taking politics out of the equation, how can anyone with an ounce of common sense not see the necessity of building a wall on the Mexican/U.S. border at a fraction of what it costs not to build one?
Michael Kaines
Englewood
