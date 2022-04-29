In the upcoming August primary voters will sees some new faces. "We the people," was and still is a clever phrase by constitutional writers in 1787 to garner public support for the new constitution. Approximately one-third of eligible voters vote in primary elections and I doubt if more than a third of the people pay close attention to local or national government.
A current local issue is whether to privatize the Punta Gorda Airport or to continue its governance with elected airport commissioners. The airport funds itself through lease agreements and it is cheaper to fly Punta Gorda than to fly Fort Myers. This Charlotte County Airport Authority is a creation of state government composing the airport and 2,000 acres of now prime real estate.
Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver and her legislative father Mike Grant are leading the charge to privately develop these 2,000 acres. Should voters decide to privately develop airport land I think we first need at least four new commissioners. Over the years hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars in county revenues have been lost because of low impact builder's fees charged by county commissioners. Those revenues should have paid to widen roads, add turn lanes and critical traffic lights.
Through the optional 1% tax the people tax themselves for beneficial local projects. Contrast that sense of public, of community spirit with that of county commissioners overriding concern for developer's bottom lines.
