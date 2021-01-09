Editor:
My wife and I are over 75 years old and waiting to receive the needed and highly touted Covid vaccination.
Kudos to all the organizations, scientists, etc. involved in the successful endeavor of developing a promising remedy to stem the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, local organizations such as Charlotte County Department of Health in Florida, the Sun newspaper and a well-known physicians group in our area are apparently not capable of communicating vital information regarding the distribution of this important vaccine to interested parties. Although I am not a believer in sinister government conspiracies, this unimaginable lack of sharing vital information makes me think again.
Joseph Pepe, or whoever is supposedly in charge at the Department of Health, to carry out the vaccinations should initiate multiple public announcements disclosing the disbursement plan and provide non-ambiguous information how to make reservations with the objective to achieve an orderly process for the distribution. Having or getting a vaccine means nothing without informing people how to be vaccinated!
I try to minimize my time screening the internet or other social communication media.
I do read the Sun daily and have yet to see attention, getting headlines or banners, informing eligible people about the vaccination programs for Charlotte County. (Burying contact information in the middle of an article is not sufficient).
Perhaps the mediocre reporting of vital information is contributing to the death of newspapers in general.
Manfred Quissek
Punta Gorda
