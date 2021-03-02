Editor:

On Feb. 15th you ran a great story and picture about the first 14 laps of the Daytona 500. There hasn’t been one word since about the winner or anything else.

And now this week, they are racing on the road course at Daytona. There has not been one preliminary story about that. Does your sports editor just not like NASCAR, or does he have some other bias? Please give us more unbiased NASCAR coverage, there’s plenty to write about!

William Hunt

Englewood

