Editor:

Thank you Glen Nickerson for that honest and truly moving piece in today's (June 7) Sunday Sun.

How about making a weekly column for people to tell their stories— both white, black and brown people telling where they first noticed and felt the heartbreak of racism. I have a story to tell and I'm sure others do too. What a wonderful healing activity this would be.

Myrna Charry

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments