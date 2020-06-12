Editor:
Thank you Glen Nickerson for that honest and truly moving piece in today's (June 7) Sunday Sun.
How about making a weekly column for people to tell their stories— both white, black and brown people telling where they first noticed and felt the heartbreak of racism. I have a story to tell and I'm sure others do too. What a wonderful healing activity this would be.
Myrna Charry
Punta Gorda
