Editor:
Few people understand sacrifice better than triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage. He also understands the need for enforcing our laws and protecting free speech. Brian has taken on another battle -- to do what Congress refuses to do, raise the money to secure our southern border.
But, instead of being ashamed of their gutless response to the American people, the liberal elite are trashing Brian and his family. Who the heck do they think they are? They are the worst sort of people who cannot compete on the field of ideas and beliefs so they resort to threats and name calling. Typical school-yard bullies.
But guess what? A lot of Americans believe Brian is on the right track. They are sending their money and signing their names. Jimmy Kimmel says those people are dopey meth users. There are so many things I would like to say to Mr. Kimmel. None are fit to print. Suffice it to say that I believe we need more Brian Kolfages and less Jimmy Kimmels in our world.
Alice Vann
Englewood
