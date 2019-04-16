Editor:

Let's have some plain talk about "collusion," "Mueller Report," "hand-picked attorney general," and "full disclosure."

In spite of what the Sun chooses to print as a headline, the Mueller Report did not "suggest" no collusion by the Trump campaign. It stated no collusion. That is exactly what Attorney General Barr state in a four-page summary of the Mueller Report.

Please tell me one U.S. president who did not pick an attorney general. The president chooses an attorney general who is then confirmed by the United States Senate. So stop with the hand-pick lie.

After the Bill Clinton investigation and the release of a lot of information that should have remained privileged, Congress wrote and passed a law that dictates how information from a special counsel shall be released. It is a national shame that the very "lawmakers" who pass laws are seemingly unaware that they, too, must abide by those laws and now are not requesting information, but demanding information that they are forbidden by law to obtain.

We need a lot more truth and a lot less hatred.

Jan Crooks

Englewood

