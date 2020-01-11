Editor:
The horrific tragedy involving the killing of a Port Charlotte dog and injuring of the owner by unsupervised pit bulls showcases a literally fatal flaw in coordination among law enforcement agencies. Bystanders at the incident witnessed two policemen unable to immediately approach the already identified dogs and owner due to Animal Control jurisdiction, their role reduced to consoling the victim and preventing an emotional situation among neighbors from potentially escalating.
Animal Control refused to send out an officer, citing a rule that they are not dispensed on weekends for a "first offense" while there was in fact a prior complaint and visit. Hours later, while the victim was away receiving painful treatment, someone dropped off forms to be filled out.
C’mon people. Wild animals, including uncontrolled pit bulls, don't prey M-F from 9-5. If EMTs and the police can't render support as they did here, then the county needs to review both the protocol and the communication to ensure those who are supposedly in charge of this situation are ready, available and willing to handle it in daylight hours, any day.
Moreover, there appears to be no real recourse (except an expensive civil suit?) for the victim whose companion is dead or the neighbors who now live with this known threat, Meanwhile the killers' owner gets a fine and a week of dog confinement. Frustration all around.
Susan Breon
Port Charlotte
