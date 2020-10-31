Editor:

Why would you print such a bias cartoon that was in the Monday, October 26, paper. To suggest that MAGA hat-wearing white guys carrying AR 15s were intimidating Black good, mask-wearing Democrats is even low for your bias paper.

This is uncalled for and race baiting by your commentary editor. Print an apology now and let your readers know you made a mistake. Bet you won't.

Billy Ray

Port Charlotte

