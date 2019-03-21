Editor:
Yes, I voted for him. I viewed the 2016 election as a choice between a lunatic and a liar — I chose the lunatic.
The only accomplishment of the Trump presidency, in my view, has been to move the Supreme Court in a conservative direction. It will be his only long-term legacy. Our economy is strong, but Trump taking credit for it is like Clinton taking credit for the dot.com bubble. The truth is that the likes of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos deserve the credit — not these lunatics.
I cringe as this crude buffoon continuously demeans women, American heroes, immigrants and racial or religious minorities. He has no conception of how he is tearing at the fabric of our country and diminishing the office of the president. Unfortunately, it looks like the options for 2020 are grim. Faced with choices like Sanders, Warren, O’Rourke, Harris and others who seem to be bent on leading us towards mediocrity and silence from prominent Republicans, it may be my lunatic again.
Our political discourse is reduced to muckraking instead of focusing on issues critical to our country and planet. This weekend, my lunatic communicated to Americans through a tweetstorm focused primarily on feeding his ego and deprecating his critics. Four more years with this guy will kill me.
My hope is, like the phoenix, someone — man or woman, black, white or brown, LGBTQ or straight, preferably a conservative — will rise from the political quagmire and save me from my lunatic.
Andy Leonard
Rotonda West
