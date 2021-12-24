Editor:

I was very happy we had the clydesdales coming to Charlotte County. However, viewing the event was hard with no published route. Many of the crowd had the same problem.

I finally found them on the last street on their route, unfortunately it was mostly dark.

They needed a street plan, maybe published in the newspaper. Maybe next time.

Robert M. Pisarski

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments