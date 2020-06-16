Editor:

In all this chaos, let's not forget that George Taylor committed a federal crime. His death was uncalled for, but so were the deaths committed in his name. He caused much heartbreak to store owners and law-abiding citizens world wide.

The Chinese virus may make a comeback thanks to the not-me attitude the protesters showed. Bond paid should be tripled for the trouble makers and given to charities or damaged businesses.

Ethel Piscitelli

Punta Gorda

