Editor:
I enjoy reading The Daily Sun each morning. I like to get my money's worth and read it from cover to cover. The paper is a daily reflection of our community from the headlines, to stories of local heroes, to which alligator bit whom. It is terrific to see well-written stories of kids helping others, wisdom shared, and neighbors being neighborly.
What I don’t like is the ignorance and vitriol of some letters to the editor. I ask letter writers (and you know who you are) if you have something rotten to say about a politician, write your letter, then drop it in the trash. People don’t want to read personal attacks. Your negative comments are a reflection of you, not our civic leaders.
If your intention is to insult a politician merely because they are in the “wrong” party, stifle yourself. Let’s let the Letters to the Editor reflect the best of our community.
Andrew Williams
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.