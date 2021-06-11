Editor:

I enjoy reading The Daily Sun each morning. I like to get my money's worth and read it from cover to cover. The paper is a daily reflection of our community from the headlines, to stories of local heroes, to which alligator bit whom. It is terrific to see well-written stories of kids helping others, wisdom shared, and neighbors being neighborly.

What I don’t like is the ignorance and vitriol of some letters to the editor. I ask letter writers (and you know who you are) if you have something rotten to say about a politician, write your letter, then drop it in the trash. People don’t want to read personal attacks. Your negative comments are a reflection of you, not our civic leaders.

If your intention is to insult a politician merely because they are in the “wrong” party, stifle yourself. Let’s let the Letters to the Editor reflect the best of our community.

Andrew Williams

Port Charlotte

